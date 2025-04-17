Washington Lyft driver charged after sexually assaulting teen passenger: police

A rideshare driver in Washington state is behind bars after accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old female passenger during a ride in February.

The Bellevue Police Department said Martin Njoki, 43, was charged with unlawful imprisonment and indecent liberties on April 14 following an incident with a teenage girl in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

A ride was requested through Lyft by the teenager's boyfriend for her to return home after she snuck out to visit him at his house in SeaTac, which is about 20 miles from Bellevue, according to police documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

When Njoki arrived to pick her up, she attempted to sit in the front passenger seat, but there were items in the way, so she went to sit in the back. He allegedly moved the items and told her to sit in the front.

The girl told police that she and Njoki talked for nearly the entire drive, but the conversation changed when they got closer to her home. Njoki allegedly told her he liked her and asked if she would "kiss and tell" and then asked if he could kiss her.

Police said she told him she had a boyfriend, to which he allegedly said "but you don't kiss and tell," The Statesman reported. He is then accused of forcing her to touch his crotch and groping her when she tried to leave.

The teenager was able to escape the car and called her boyfriend, who reported the assault to police at 4:39 a.m., the department said.

Njoki's account with Lyft was suspended "due to allegations relating to touching a passenger in a sexual manner without consent," The Statesman reported. Court documents obtained by the outlet said he emailed Lyft and told the company he didn’t touch the teen but she had gotten "annoyed with me because I didn’t let them sit upfront."

Bellevue police have asked any other victims of his to come forward, adding that he drove a Mitsubishi with the license plate number CBM2456.

"Sexual assault incidents while using ridesharing services are rare, but the crime does happen – including in cities like Bellevue," the department said on social media.

King County Jail records show Njoki remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.

He is in the U.S. on a work visa, and has a pregnant wife and five children back home in Kenya, according to The Statesman.