Arizona woman charged with murder of rideshare driver after allegedly using his car to run him over: report

Jordan Spalding, 31, allegedly admitted using fentanyl earlier in the day

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
A 74-year-old ride-hailing driver in Arizona is dead after authorities say a female passenger ran him over multiple times with his own car in Phoenix.

The passenger, Jordan Spalding, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents. Spalding's bond was set at $1 million.

Law enforcement responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and they found Samuel Webster with severe injuries, according to a report from affiliate FOX 10 Phoenix

Jordan Spalding, 31.

Jordan Spalding, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Webster was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, finding Webster and Spalding got into an argument, according to the report.

Both got out of the car, and that's when Spalding allegedly got back into the car and ran Webster over multiple times, FOX 11 reported.

police car lights

Authorities spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance. (iStock)

Spalding claimed Webster tried to rape her, but authorities said there was no evidence at the scene, according to the report. 

She also allegedly admitted using fentanyl earlier in the day.

Authorities did not confirm which ride-hailing company Webster worked for, according to FOX 10.

