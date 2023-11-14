Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Washington, DC teenager charged with murdering his father: authorities

A 41-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after authorities say he killed his father over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 3100 block of 16th Street in northwest D.C.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed they found 41-year-old Travis Dash suffering from stab wounds. 

Authorities said Dash succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Dash’s 13-year-old son was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

An investigation is ongoing and authorities believe the stabbing was related to a domestic incident between the two.

