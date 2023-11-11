Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska

Nebraska teen accused of slitting her newborn baby's throat, hiding body in dog food bag

The teen was charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect was likely 'stalking' her, Nancy Grace says Video

Charlotte Sena kidnapping suspect was likely 'stalking' her, Nancy Grace says

FOX Nation host Nancy Grace reacts to the kidnapping of Charlotte Sena who was found and now home

A 16-year-old in Nebraska is accused of slitting her newborn baby's throat and stuffing the body in an empty bag of dog food.

The unidentified teen mom was charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon, according to court records obtained by the Star Herald. 

According to authorities, police were called to the girl's home in Gordon, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, after a report that a teen had given birth, and the baby wasn't breathing. 

The affidavit, obtained by the Star Herald, said that first responders were greeted by the teen's father, who insisted that the baby had been a stillborn. 

The outside of Gordan Police Department in Nebraska

Gordan Police Department in Nebraska. (Google Maps)

When police entered the family's home, they noticed the girl's mother holding the baby's body in a towel and told officers that her daughter had hurt the baby, according to the affidavit.

When police examined the baby's unresponsive body, they observed that the infant’s throat had been cut through the windpipe and that the infant had been stabbed several times on the left side of the chest. EMS providers arrived and took over care of the child.

According to a statement from the girl's parents, obtained by the local station, the teen had gone into the kitchen an hour prior to the incident and opened a drawer that contained a boning knife.  

Boning knife

A boning knife. (Ryan McFadden/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/File)

Neither of the two saw her remove the knife, but the officer and parents discovered it was missing after searching the kitchen. 

The teenager later told her mom that she needed to go to a store to buy sanitary products, claiming that she had a heavy period.

Moments later, the family's dog rushed into the teen's bedroom and her parents discovered blood covering the walls.

police car lights

When police examined the baby's body, they observed that the infant’s throat had been cut and that it had been stabbed several times. (iStock)

When the 16-year-old returned home from her errands, the parents confronted their daughter.

The mother said the girl admitted having killed the baby. The woman called her husband, who located the baby, which was found disposed in the girl's closet in an empty dog food bag.

The girl, who was arraigned on charges in Sheridan County Court. She has been appointed an attorney and is being held without bond, according to court records.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.