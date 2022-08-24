Washington DC man arrested for allegedly stabbing two people on train platform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 51-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing two people on Tuesday at Metro Center Station in Washington, D.C., leaving one victim in serious condition.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) identified Antownne Turner as the suspect using surveillance footage and arrested him on Wednesday.

He's accused of stabbing two people at about 3:20 p.m. on the Red Line platform following an argument, according to police.

"I commend MTPD detectives for their quick work to identify and locate the suspect in this case," MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo said in a statement. "Customer safety is a core value at Metro, and quick action by our officers continues to keep Metro safe."

One of the victims, an adult male, was stabbed and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The other victim, an adult female, suffered a minor laceration and was released from a local hospital after treatment.

Several law enforcement officers could be seen cordoning off the scene of the stabbing on the Red Line platform on Tuesday afternoon as they investigated.