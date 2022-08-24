Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Washington DC man arrested for allegedly stabbing two people on train platform

One person was in critical condition after being stabbed at Metro Center Station in Washington, D.C.

By Paul Best | Fox News
A 51-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing two people on Tuesday at Metro Center Station in Washington, D.C., leaving one victim in serious condition. 

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) identified Antownne Turner as the suspect using surveillance footage and arrested him on Wednesday. 

He's accused of stabbing two people at about 3:20 p.m. on the Red Line platform following an argument, according to police. 

MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT IN WASHINGTON, DC: REPORTS

    Police cordoned off the scene of the stabbing on the Red Line platform.  (T.J. Smith @tjsmithsocial via Fox 5 DC)

    People on the opposite platform watched police at the crime scene.  (T.J. Smith @tjsmithsocial via Fox 5 DC)

    Two people were stabbed at a Washington, D.C., metro station on Tuesday.  (T.J. Smith @tjsmithsocial via Fox 5 DC)

"I commend MTPD detectives for their quick work to identify and locate the suspect in this case," MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo said in a statement. "Customer safety is a core value at Metro, and quick action by our officers continues to keep Metro safe." 

One of the victims, an adult male, was stabbed and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The other victim, an adult female, suffered a minor laceration and was released from a local hospital after treatment. 

Several law enforcement officers could be seen cordoning off the scene of the stabbing on the Red Line platform on Tuesday afternoon as they investigated. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 