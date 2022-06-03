Expand / Collapse search
Washington, DC pro-life pregnancy center vandalized with red paint, eggs, 'revenge' message

A pregnancy center in Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Hill neighborhood was vandalized with red paint, eggs, and a message reading 'Jane Says Revenge' after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A crisis pregnancy center in Washington D.C., was found vandalized Friday with red paint, eggs and graffiti

Images of the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center show its front door splashed with bright red paint, windows covered with eggs and the message "Jane Says Revenge" sprayed on the outside walls. "Jane Roe" was the fictional name used in the 1970 Texas lawsuit that eventually led to the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News that officers responded to the building for a damage to property call. The agency did not release any details of the incident and said an investigation is ongoing. Fox News has reached out to the pregnancy center.

The director of the clinic told the Daily Wire she believes the vandals were pro-choice protesters concerned about the possible reversal of Roe v. Wade.

VIRGINIA COUNTY PROSECUTOR DECLARES NYT OP-ED THAT HE WILL REFUSE TO ENFORCE ABORTION LAWS

Pro-choice protesters target Catholic churches on Mother's Day Video

She said the clinic has security cameras but they were not operating at the time the vandalism occurred. The faith-based nonprofit provides intervention and abortion alternatives, according to its website. It also does not refer patients for abortions and provides medically-accurate information about the procedure. 

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., tweeted an image of the defaced building.

"Why would anyone attack a crisis pregnancy center trying to help moms?" he wrote. 

Abortion has once again become a highly-publicized issue following a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Since then, pro-choice supporters have held protests across the country and some pro-life groups have been targeted. 

In Wisconsin, the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action was set on fire when someone threw a Molotov cocktail inside. 

A message spray-painted outside read: "if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either." 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.