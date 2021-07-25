DC shooting leaves two victims in critical condition amid city's crime wave
A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that both victims are unconscious
Two men have been transported to a local hospital in Washington D.C. for life threatening injuries after a shooting on the 100 block of Q Street Northwest on Sunday afternoon.
A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that both victims are unconscious and not breathing. In addition, police confirmed that a third adult male victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound and non-life threatening injuries.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The MPD described the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting as a Black male in his twenties wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and Timberland boots. The suspect was last seen operating a Silver Chevy Colbalt with a heavy tint, Maryland rear tags and no front tag.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.