Washington state man charged with murdering half-sister whose body turned up in suitcase

The 2016 murder of a woman who feared her half-brother was going to kill her has led to the brother’s arrest, Washington state investigators announced Tuesday.

Jamie Haggard, 27, and David Haggard, 45, shared a home and a volatile relationship before the murder, police said. Haggard was charged with second-degree murder.

“On numerous occasions, Jamie told her boyfriend she feared David was going to kill her,” the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jamie Haggard was last seen on June 9, 2016. Two weeks later, her father reported her missing.

ARRESTS MADE AFTER AMERICAN LAWYER SERVING AS MICRONESIA'S ASSISTANT AG SHOT DEAD RETURNING HOME FROM RUN

Prosecutors alleged in court papers that in order to conceal the murder, Haggard “dismembered her, burned her, stuffed her in a suitcase and discarded her by the side of the road, thus preventing her family--his own family--the opportunity to know what had become of her for almost two long years.”

The prosecutors added, “In the meantime, he carried on with the charade of pretending to be worried about her and wondering where she was.”

A litter crew picking up trash in May 2018 found the suitcase with the remains inside, Q13 Fox reported Monday. Investigators made an ID two months later.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Haggard already was behind bars awaiting trial for torching a friend's house, according to the station.

Investigators tied evidence found in the suitcase to Haggard, KOMO-TV reported.