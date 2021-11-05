Expand / Collapse search
Warmer weather forecast for much of US as storms continue for West, Florida

Heavy rain will fall from California to Washington

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A warm-up is coming for much of the country after several days of colder-than-average temperatures.   

CHILLY WEATHER SETTLES ACROSS EAST AS HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR WEST

The West Coast is in line for another parade of storm systems.  

Parade of storms over the West

Parade of storms over the West (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will fall along the coast, with a bullseye of 3-5 inches of rain from northern California up into western Washington.  

Strong winds will accompany the storm, with 60-65 mph gusts.  

Rain forecast for the West

Rain forecast for the West (Credit: Fox News)

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect.

A weekend coastal storm will develop, bringing heavy rain to Florida and then off the Southeast coastline.  

East Coast weekend storm

East Coast weekend storm (Credit: Fox News)

Powerful winds will also ramp up along the East Coast.  

Florida coastal storm

Florida coastal storm (Credit: Fox News)

Coastal flooding will be a threat for Georgia and South Carolina

