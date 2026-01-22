Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Dems introduce classroom DEI curriculum law on day 1 of legislative session

HB 614 requires new materials covering LGBTQ+ people, racial minorities, immigrants and 'marginalized' groups

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
As Democrats retake control of the Virginia legislature and governor's mansion, a flurry of far-left bills has been introduced to begin the legislative session, including one that would enshrine DEI in the classroom into law.

HB 614, titled "History and social science standards and instruction; historically marginalized communities," was filed on Jan. 13, a day before the session even began, by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.

The bill seeks to "ensure comprehensive, accurate, and inclusive education" for elementary and secondary school children, according to its summary. To fulfill that goal, the bill mandates instructional materials and standards in history and social science courses that include "contributions, perspectives, and experiences of historically marginalized communities."

Demonstrators in Michigan protest Trump’s anti-DEI agenda.

Hundreds protest outside a rally held by President Donald Trump at Macomb County Community College in Warren, MI, on April 29, 2025. (Getty Images/Dominic Gwinn)

NEW DEM BILL WOULD FORCE SCHOOLS TO LABEL JAN 6 CAPITOL BREACH AS ‘UNPRECEDENTED, VIOLENT ATTACK’

Those communities, per the summary, include racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants and refugees, women, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, people from various socioeconomic backgrounds, individuals from various religious backgrounds and an open-ended, "any other group of individuals that the Board of Education deems appropriate, in order to affirm such communities and promote a more holistic understanding of history."

The bill itself is short on specifics of what will be taught, but says that by March 1, 2027, which is the state's scheduled review of and revision of its "Standards for Learning," the new instructional materials and curriculum guidelines must be in place to "explicitly include the political, economic, social, and cultural contributions of the communities described."

LGBT pride flag protest

LGBTQ community members seen holding flags and placards during a rally at the capitol building in Hartford, Conn. on Aug. 8, 2025. LGBTQ members and supporters rallied at the capitol building to protest the administration's policies citing a lack of healthcare, recognition and rights for their community. The protesters said these policies are affecting millions of LGBTQ+ individuals across the country.  (Roy De La Cruz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It does note that teachers must be equipped with materials to observe Black History Month, Women's History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disability History and Awareness Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, and other recognitions as determined by the Board.

"The Department of Historic Resources shall coordinate consultation with subject matter experts from institutions of higher education and community organizations representing these communities," the bill's text says.

The same department is tasked with disseminating the new curriculum guidance to schools "to ensure integration of inclusive history across curricula and to avoid isolating such content to a single month or observance."

Protesters rallying on behalf of transgender kids in St. Paul, Minnesota

Because the attacks against transgender kids are increasing across the country, Minnesotans hold a rally at the capitol on March 6, 2022, to support trans kids in Minnesota, Texas and around the country.  (Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rasoul did not return a request for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
