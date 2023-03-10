Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Virginia woman's emotional reunion with dog that went missing 7 years ago: video

Microchip technology credited with reuniting woman with her long-lost pooch

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Virginia woman reunited with missing dog after 7 years Video

Virginia woman reunited with missing dog after 7 years

A Virginia animal shelter posted a video of a woman being reunited with her dog Starsky, who went missing seven years ago but was found, thanks to microchip technology. (Credit: Spotsylvania Animal Shelter)

A Virginia woman has been reunited with her dog seven years after the animal went missing.

Fox 5 DC reported this week on a Facebook post from the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in Fredericksburg, Virginia, about a dog named Starsky who went missing along with his brother Hutch from Fauquier County, Virginia, seven years ago and was recently located thanks to microchip technology.

"Seven years ago, Starsky and his brother went missing from Fauquier," the post said. "Yesterday, Starsky was found in Spotsylvania and brought to our shelter, and because of a microchip, we were able to contact his family who had long ago assumed he had passed away."

The shelter posted a photo of Starsky’s owner smiling with her newly found pet and video of the reunion.

A woman was reunited with her dog Starsky after seven years apart, thanks to microchip technology.

A woman was reunited with her dog Starsky after seven years apart, thanks to microchip technology. (Spotsylvania Animal Shelter)

"So many happy tears, and a little bit of renewed hope that maybe one day Hutch will find his way back home as well," the post said.

The animal shelter explained that "this is why we preach about micro chipping and to never give up hope."

Starsky's brother, Hutch, has also been missing for seven years.

Starsky's brother, Hutch, has also been missing for seven years. (Spotsylvania Animal Shelter)

"We are so thrilled that his family has been reunited and that we were able to play a small part in that," the animal shelter said.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office saw the post and shared it with its Facebook followers.

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in Fredericksburg, Va.

Spotsylvania Animal Shelter in Fredericksburg, Va. (Spotsylvania Animal Shelter)

"What an amazing story!" the sheriff's office said. "We are happy to see Starsky reunite with his family."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.