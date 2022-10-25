Expand / Collapse search
Virginia police apprehend criminal suspect, who escaped psychiatric hospital, at convenience store

Psychiatric hospital escapee Christopher Feagin faces multiple criminal charges dating to March 2021

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Virginia police have apprehended a criminal suspect who escaped a psychiatric hospital Monday.

Virginia State Police (VSP) say 32-year-old Michael Lee Malone, who also went by the aliases Christopher Feagin and Christopher Feagih, escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia.

James City County Police "were alerted to an individual fitting the description of Christopher Feagin, 32, inside a convenience store in the 6400 block of Richmond Rd/Route 60," VSP said in a Tuesday Facebook post. "James City County Police and state police immediately responded and took Feagin into custody nearby without incident."

Authorities are processing Feagin on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital, VSP said. 

VA POLICE CHIEF WARNS OF ‘PERFECT STORM’ OF RETIREMENTS, RESIGNATIONS: ‘NEGATIVE NARRATIVE’ ON COPS

Christopher Feagin faces multiple charges in Virginia Beach.

Christopher Feagin faces multiple charges in Virginia Beach. (Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Feagin escaped a Virginia psychiatric hospital Monday.

Christopher Feagin escaped a Virginia psychiatric hospital Monday. (Virginia State Police)

Further investigation revealed that Feagin's real name is Michael Lee Corey Malone.

Authorities believe Feagin escaped the hospital around 1:40 a.m. Monday but did not say how. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call VSP at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

He faces numerous criminal charges dating to March 2021 of violating probation, simple assault on a first responder, public masturbation, property damage in and outside prison and multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a deadly weapon, according to Virginia Beach records under the name "Christopher Feagin."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.