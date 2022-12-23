Expand / Collapse search
Virginia police fatally shoot man while responding to domestic violence call in Portsmouth

65-year-old woman was stabbed in Massachusetts, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Associated Press
Virginia State Police shot and killed a man Thursday after responding to a 911 call about domestic violence in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Mount Vernon Ave. around 10:30 a.m. and found a 65-year-old woman who had been stabbed. While the officers were at the scene, a 45-year-old male suspect was fatally shot by police.

Portsmouth police said the stabbing victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They provided no other details.

Television station WVEC reported that a neighbor said he saw a woman in distress run out of a house, calling for help for her son, and that a disheveled man appeared outside a short time later.

The neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told WVEC that several officers walked up to the door, identified themselves as police, and ordered several times that the door be opened. They then kicked the door down and shouted "Stop! Drop it! " several times before gunshots were fired, according to the neighbor's account.