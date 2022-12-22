Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip

A man was reported missing in Virginia more than two months after he was believed to have left for a backcountry trip in the Shenandoah National Park and never returned, officials said Wednesday.

James Alan Cattley had filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail, the National Park Service said. He was expected to return on Oct 6.

More than two months after his expected return date, Cattley was reported missing on Dec. 12.

Park officials said Cattley’s vehicle was discovered on Dec. 15 at Turk Gap Parking at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive in the park.

"Information from park visitors is often helpful in locating missing persons," officials with the park wrote.

Officials asked anyone with information about Cattley, or if you’ve been to the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22, to contact the ISB tip line: 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov.