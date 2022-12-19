Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia police chief fatally struck by truck in roadside collision

VA officer was hit after he pulled over to remove animal remains from the road

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia police chief died after a pickup truck struck him on the side of a highway, according to police.

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was hit by the vehicle on Friday after he pulled over to recover the remains of a dead animal on the road, a Virginia State Police news release said.

Carey died at a hospital. The man driving the pickup truck wasn't injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said.

UVA SHOOTING SURVIVOR SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 3 FOOTBALL TEAMMATES KILLED ON BUS: 'BROTHERS I LOST'

The lights on Carey's police vehicle were on while parked on the side of the highway, according to police.

A virginal police officer was hit by a truck after pulling over to remove animal remains from the road. The driver of the car was not injured and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said. 

A virginal police officer was hit by a truck after pulling over to remove animal remains from the road. The driver of the car was not injured and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, police said. 

Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger said Carey was "a genuine friend to so many of us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town," the mayor said in a statement.

Brodnax is in Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties, in southern Virginia.