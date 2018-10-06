Virginia man’s 254-pound watermelon sets new state fair record

A Virginia man’s first prize-winning watermelon weighing more than 250 pounds has set a state record.

Hank Houston, of Spotsylvania County, recently broke the State Fair of Virginia's record for largest watermelon with his massive 254-pound gourd, according to the Associated Press. The watermelon also won first prize at the fair.

Houston said the fruit was grown from the seed of the previous record holder, which weighed 245 pounds and was owned by his friend.

“He’s a buddy of mine, so I kind of felt bad beating his record,” Houston told the Free Lance-Star.

That said, Houston still plans to show off the gigantic fruit, he added.

After taking a few of the seeds from the watermelon with the hopes of growing another record-breaker, Houston plans to dispose of it in the compost because it’s too ripe to eat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.