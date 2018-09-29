Dog in Virginia possibly 'clawed' its way out of plastic bag prior to rescue

An animal rescue organization in Virginia Beach said an underweight puppy found this week likely clawed her way out of a plastic bag before being rescued.

The 6-month-old pit bull mix was found hiding under a Newport News couple's car, Kelly Martin, the president and co-founder of Fur-Ever Home Rescue, which is caring for the dog, told Fox News on Saturday.

“It appears she was tied into an enormous Dollar General bag and clawed her way out,” Martin said, adding the pup was “filthy and covered in motor oil like she'd been hiding under cars for a while.”

“We think she was tied into it with her head out,” she explained, adding the plastic bag was still around her neck when the couple, who has not yet been identified, found her.

After working her way out of the bag, the pup, which has not yet been named, “hid under the right car at the right time.”

It’s not clear where she came from.

While the dog is malnourished, she is energetic and appears to be healthy, WTKR-News reported. She has since been placed in a foster home and will be available for adoption “soon,” the organization wrote on Facebook.