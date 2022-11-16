Virginia man released from custody after allegedly shooting and killing neighbor's dog

The Virginia man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog following a verbal altercation has been released from jail, according to Fairfax County officials.

Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Gorelov was released on bond Monday at an arraignment hearing, despite the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office saying the bond motion was set for Tuesday. The Attorney's Office said it is currently attempting to revoke the bond.

District Court Clerk Susan Madsen said Gorelov was arraigned Monday morning, given a $10,000 secured bond and appointed a public defender.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano has said the district court chief judge has blocked his office from involvement in arraignments.

Madsen told FOX 5 that prosecutors are allowed to participate in arraignments, which she says was reiterated to them as recently as August.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office claims judges have made it difficult for prosecutors to speak at arraignments.

Gorelov had shot the dog shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday following a verbal altercation with the animal's owner in a breezeway of an apartment complex, according to Fairfax County Police.

The owner then picked up the dog and began running away, but as he was attempting to flee, Gorelov pursued them and fired several more shots at the dog.

Gorelov returned to his nearby apartment after shooting the animal.

Police called Gorelov after learning of the incident, and he surrendered himself to officers.

The owner was found standing next to the wounded dog when officers arrived at the scene.

Detectives searched Gorelov's apartment after the shooting and discovered the gun he used on the dog.