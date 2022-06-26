Virginia man exposed himself to grocery worker, left ‘bodily fluid’ on her, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia man was arrested Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to a Food Lion grocery store worker and leaving bodily fluid on her, police said.

Michael Earl Alexander, 31, is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and obscene sexual display.

Authorities on Friday responded to a call from a Food Lion in Manassas, Pennsylvania regarding a possible assault.

A 58-year-old female worker said a man had followed her around the store. The man had reportedly been known to employees and had encounters with other female employees in the past.

The female employee said the man had approached her from behind as she was stocking some items on a shelf. When the man walked away, the employee she felt an unknown "fluid" on her pants, FOX 29 reported.

Officers watched surveillance footage and saw the man watching the employee from other aisles in the store.

Police located Alexander at a residence the following day and arrested him without incident. He’s being held without bond.