Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes
Published

Virginia man exposed himself to grocery worker, left ‘bodily fluid’ on her, police say

The suspect was arrested without incident

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia man was arrested Saturday for allegedly exposing himself to a Food Lion grocery store worker and leaving bodily fluid on her, police said.

Michael Earl Alexander, 31, is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, and obscene sexual display.

Michael Earl Alexander has been charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display.

Michael Earl Alexander has been charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure and obscene sexual display. (Prince William County Police)

Authorities on Friday responded to a call from a Food Lion in Manassas, Pennsylvania regarding a possible assault.

A 58-year-old female worker said a man had followed her around the store. The man had reportedly been known to employees and had encounters with other female employees in the past.

RHODE ISLAND PASSES LAW PREVENTING TEACHERS FROM HAVING SEXUAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH STUDENTS

The female employee said the man had approached her from behind as she was stocking some items on a shelf. When the man walked away, the employee she felt an unknown "fluid" on her pants, FOX 29 reported.  

Officers watched surveillance footage and saw the man watching the employee from other aisles in the store.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police located Alexander at a residence the following day and arrested him without incident. He’s being held without bond.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  