Virginia

Virginia man charged with murdering, abusing 3-month-old son: authorities

Dallas Bowling, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Stafford, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with abusing and murdering his 3-month-old son, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a medical emergency at about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, near Richland Road.

When the deputies arrived, they discovered an unresponsive baby boy and attempted to revive the infant until EMS crews arrived on the scene.

Dallas Bowling mugshot

Dallas Bowling booking photo (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Once the Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts and transported the child to a local hospital, where he later died.

The medical examiner ruled the child’s death as a homicide, and investigators with the sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

On Oct. 28, detectives arrested the child’s father, 19-year-old Dallas Bowling, and charged him with second-degree murder and child abuse, both felonies.

police car lights

Detectives arrested the child’s father, Dallas Bowling, 19, and charged him with second-degree murder and child abuse. (iStock)

He has since been booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held without bond.

Bowling is reportedly a member of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue team, which posted a statement to Facebook about his arrest.

"Stafford County Fire and Rescue is aware of the serious allegations of second-degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department," the statement read. "The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold. The employee has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

The department added that it is fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.