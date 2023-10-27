Trespasser arrested twice at RFK Jr's home in same day

A young man trespassed Wednesday morning onto the property of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and was arrested by police.

Hours later, Jonathan Macht was released, but he attempted to enter the same property again and was re-arrested.

"Yesterday an intruder climbed the fence at my home and was arrested," Kennedy wrote on X.

"After being released from police custody later in the day, he immediately returned to my home and was arrested again," he continued.

NEW POLL: TIGHT RACE BETWEEN TRUMP, BIDEN WITH RFK, CORNEL WEST INDEPENDENT BIDS THREATENING BOTH CANDIDACIES

Macht, 28, was first arrested on the property at 9:30 a.m. He was released, and an emergency protective order was issued to keep him away from Kennedy and his property.

Macht was arrested again at 6:10 p.m. in the same area, attempting to break in again.

FLASHBACK: RFK JR ENDORSED HILARY CLINTON MULTIPLE TIMES, PRAISED HER 'CHARACTER'

Kennedy, a former Democrat, is running as an independent in the 2024 presidential election against President Biden, Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and fellow independent Cornel West.

He argued that the double break-in was evidence that he needs Secret Service protection provided while he runs for the Oval Office.

While some have argued that Kennedy will steal support from Trump, his family members have expressed concern that he will hurt the Democrats' chances in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement earlier this month, Kennedy's siblings Kerry Kennedy, Rory Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend denounced his candidacy as "perilous for our country."

They claimed that he does not "share the same values, vision or judgment" of his father, Robert F. Kennedy.

"Leaving the party of my family is very, very difficult for me. But it was a choice that, I didn't feel that I had a choice. And I feel it's the right thing right now, because we're seeing that it's the same corporate donors that control both parties, and the parties are in paralysis," the candidate said.

Fox News' Elizabeth Heckman contributed to this report.