Virginia high school student accused of filming woman under shower divider at rec center

A Virginia high school student is facing charges after allegedly filming an adult woman underneath a shower divider at a recreational facility.

The incident involving Lester Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, happened on June 11 at the Ida Lee Recreation Center, according to the city.

In a statement, the city of Leesburg said "the Leesburg Police Department received a report of a male subject filming an adult female under a shower divider.

"Leesburg Police Officers responded and detained Galves Reyes without further incident," it added.

Reyes has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and one count of disorderly conduct.

He was released from custody on a $3,000 unsecured bond, the city also said.

A spokesperson for Loudoun County Public Schools told Fox5 DC that Reyes is a student at Loudoun County High School and that district officials are aware of the situation.