Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia high school student accused of filming woman under shower divider at rec center

Leesburg Police Department detains Lester Reyes

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia high school student is facing charges after allegedly filming an adult woman underneath a shower divider at a recreational facility. 

The incident involving Lester Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, happened on June 11 at the Ida Lee Recreation Center, according to the city. 

In a statement, the city of Leesburg said "the Leesburg Police Department received a report of a male subject filming an adult female under a shower divider. 

"Leesburg Police Officers responded and detained Galves Reyes without further incident," it added. 

KANSAS CITY-AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT CANCELS SUMMER CLASSES OVER ‘UNSPECIFIC MASS SHOOTING THREAT’

Lester Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, Virginia, is now facing multiple charges.

Lester Reyes, 20, of Leesburg, Virginia, is now facing multiple charges. (City of Leesburg)

Reyes has been charged with one count of attempted unlawful creation of an image of another and one count of disorderly conduct. 

FLORIDA MEN ARRESTED AFTER ARGUING WITH TEENS OVER SPEEDING IN NEIGHBORHOOD: REPORT

Reyes was arrested at the Ida Lee Recreation Center in Leesburg, Virginia, the city says.

Reyes was arrested at the Ida Lee Recreation Center in Leesburg, Virginia, the city says. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

He was released from custody on a $3,000 unsecured bond, the city also said. 

Reyes attends Loudoun County High School, Fox5 DC reports, citing a spokesperson for the district.

Reyes attends Loudoun County High School, Fox5 DC reports, citing a spokesperson for the district.

A spokesperson for Loudoun County Public Schools told Fox5 DC that Reyes is a student at Loudoun County High School and that district officials are aware of the situation.