Volleyball coach and 'Trauma' podcast host charged with sexual assault of teen player
Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, also hosts podcast called ‘Let’s Talk Trauma’
A volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female player, authorities said Monday.
Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Chesterfield County Police Department said.
RAPE INDICTMENT DISMISSED AGAINST OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STAR
Bredemeier, who also hosts a podcast listed on Apple called "Let’s Talk Trauma," is described as an ‘open space to talk about and listen to people’s traumatic experiences."
The family of the 17-year-old girl, who Bredemeier coached, alerted the school and police about the alleged relationship that was happening off of school grounds, police and sources told WRIC-TV.
The school said in a statement that Bredemeier was no longer employed at the school.
"We are deeply disturbed by the allegations; we take these developments and their potential impact on our community very seriously; and we are cooperating with authorities," said the statement obtained by the station.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Police said the investigation is ongoing.