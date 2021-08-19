Volleyball coach and 'Trauma' podcast host charged with sexual assault of teen player

A volleyball coach at a Christian high school in Virginia has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female player, authorities said Monday.

Elisabeth R. Bredemeier, 21, of Powhatan, was charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Chesterfield County Police Department said.

Bredemeier, who also hosts a podcast listed on Apple called "Let’s Talk Trauma," is described as an ‘open space to talk about and listen to people’s traumatic experiences."

The family of the 17-year-old girl, who Bredemeier coached, alerted the school and police about the alleged relationship that was happening off of school grounds, police and sources told WRIC-TV.

The school said in a statement that Bredemeier was no longer employed at the school.

"We are deeply disturbed by the allegations; we take these developments and their potential impact on our community very seriously; and we are cooperating with authorities," said the statement obtained by the station.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.