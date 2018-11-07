Virginia drug-dealing mom gets 10-day jail sentence after providing marijuana to three children

A Virginia drug-dealing mother was sentenced to 10 days in jail after pleading guilty to giving her three children marijuana.

Stephanie N. Hamrick, 28, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three felony charges of child neglect after Staunton police say she repeatedly provided marijuana to her children, ages 7, 11 and 14, The Staunton News Leader reported.

According to reports, Hamrick was arrested in June after one of her children told police she was dealing pot. Prosecutors say they were provided videos, photographs and text messages as evidence of the marijuana use by one of Hamrick’s children.

Police also found four cellphones, a digital scale and a small amount of marijuana when Hamrick was arrested.

She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Hamrick reached a deal with prosecutors which resulted in 10 days in jail and four years’ probation in exchange for a guilty plea.

Her lawyer, Eric Swortzel, says Hamrick doesn't have custody of her children. He says she didn't provide a reason for giving her children marijuana.