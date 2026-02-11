Virginia Democrats retreat on VMI funding threat after Trump administration warns of 'extraordinary measures'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Democrats backed down from legislation that could have potentially revoked state funding for the Virginia Military Institute amid criticism from the Trump administration, VMI cadets and lawmakers in Congress.

Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly introduced House Bill 1377, which originally proposed a task force that could revoke state funding for the school. After scrutiny and controversy, an amended bill passed the Virginia House last Thursday that no longer grants authority to strip the historic military college of funding.

The legislation, which is now heading to the Virginia state senate, still mandates an examination of the school’s policies, though state funding is no longer in jeopardy, according to the bill text.

"As a VMI cadet, the bill was amended so it no longer threatens the school’s state funding, and now it’s about an objective review," cadet Michael Ferrara told Fox News Digital. "VMI isn’t perfect, but it pushes us to improve every day and judges people on character and performance."

Ferrara was joined by cadet Devin Auzenne, who serves as regimental commander, in celebrating the bill’s changes.

"The amendments to House Bill 1377 are reassuring as a current cadet that the institution that has provided me once in a lifetime opportunities and transformed me into a man of character will continue to have its doors open," Auzenne told Fox.

"It is my hope that the commonwealth and those external to VMI will come to see what I have learned from firsthand experience, that VMI is an inclusive environment that views its cadets by the content of their character and not by the color of their skin," Auzenne added.

Virginia Democrats also introduced House Bill 1374, which would have originally dissolved VMI’s Board of Visitors and handed control of the college’s board to Virginia State University. In the wake of scrutiny, the bill was scrapped and substituted to restructure the board, rather than dissolve it.

Last week, the Department of War issued a statement bashing the bill, saying the department would consider "extraordinary measures to protect the integrity of VMI."

"The Department of War is monitoring Virginia House Bill 1374, focused on the governance of the Virginia Military Institute (VMI), with significant concern," DoW spokesperson Sean Parnell posted to X. "For generations, the unique military environment at VMI has made the Institute a vital source of commissioned officers for the Armed Forces."

"The stability of this proven leadership pipeline is a matter of direct national security interest and any action that could disrupt the ecosystem requires our full attention," Parnell continued. "DoW reserves the right to take extraordinary measures to protect the integrity of VMI and our commitment to the cadets and midshipmen currently training there remains steadfast."

In Washington, lawmakers in Congress pointed to newly-elected Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger as the culprit behind the "far-left" push to dismantle VMI.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant, Rep. Pat Fallon, R-TX, told Fox News Digital. "Spanberger and far-left Democrats have been rightfully exposed in wanting to make VMI the latest target in their anti-American crusade to bring communism to the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Fallon sits on the House Armed Services Committee, responsible for military oversight and policy related to national defense and military servicemembers.

"If they truly hold the country’s best interest at heart, Democrats should be on board with President Trump and Republicans’ successful efforts to strengthen our military," Fallon continued. "IInstead, they showed they are once again willing to kowtow to the radical left’s agenda that seeks to undermine historic institutions such as VMI, which has produced proven leaders and statesmen such as George C. Marshall, Mike Waltz, and CJCS Gen. Dan Caine. This is welcome news for America that Virginia Democrats have abandoned, for now, their efforts to cut funding for VMI."

In 2021, Virginia’s then-governor, Democrat Ralph Northam, authorized a state-led review of the Virginia Military Institute following complaints of racial and gender bias linked to the school’s diversity policies. The probe unfolded during the first year of the Biden administration, a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion programs were rapidly expanding in higher education and the private sector.

After assuming office, Spanberger made Northam one of her early appointments by naming him to VMI’s Board of Visitors, a move that sparked backlash from GOP lawmakers and critics of the now-amended Democratic-led legislation.

The school was founded in 1839, making it the oldest state-funded military college in the country.

"My two roommates, they look nothing like me, come from completely different places, worship different gods," cadet Devin Auzenne told Fox News Digital in January.

"My roommates, including Mike, who [was my] rat roommate, are the people who I can call my brothers, my family, my friends, and anytime I ever need them, they'll always be here for me," Auzenne added.