Virginia Gov. Spanberger cuts ties with ICE in federal immigration enforcement cooperation

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday officially ended cooperation between a slate of state agencies and federal immigration authorities.

In an executive directive, Spanberger, who ran as a moderate, ended 287(g) agreements between the Virginia State Police, the state Department of Corrections, Department of Wildlife, and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"These Agreements improperly ceded discretion and authority over Virginia law enforcement to federal authorities," the order states. "I have full confidence that Virginia law enforcement agents are keeping Virginia safer when exercising their authority under Virginia law. Virginia always remains ready to enforce the law, and Virginia law enforcement will continue to exercise available authority under a valid judicial warrant."

The 287(g) program is a federal initiative that allows local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under ICE’s direction and oversight, such as identifying illegal immigrants in local jails to prevent them from being released back into communities.

Upon taking office in January, Spanberger rescinded an executive order that compelled state law enforcement and encouraged local police and sheriff's departments to deputize their officers to act as ICE agents, her office said.

"Governor Spanberger removed the directive that Virginia law enforcement agencies divert focus from their core responsibilities — investigating crimes, enforcing state and local laws, and keeping Virginians safe," a news release from the governor's office states.

Spanberger and state Democrats have come under criticism from Republicans over limiting cooperation between local and federal immigration authorities.

The move came amid heightened tension in Minnesota over the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

