Dem governor-elect taps Crockett's former 'chief brand strategist' for top DEI role

FIRST ON FOX: Soon-to-be Virginia Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger has tapped the former "chief brand strategist" for Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, to serve in the state’s top diversity, equity and inclusion role.

In a Tuesday statement, Spanberger, who takes office on Jan. 17, announced she is appointing Dr. Sesha Joi Moon to serve as Virginia’s chief diversity officer and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Spanberger said that Moon’s "experience across government, education, and the nonprofit sectors gives her firsthand insight into the ways in which we can build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Virginia for every family."

"I’m excited to announce that Dr. Moon is joining our administration," said Spanberger, adding, "Virginia deserves leaders who will make sure our work to grow our Commonwealth’s economy keeps the needs of all Virginians in mind."

"When every Virginian has the opportunity to reach their full potential, it benefits all of us," she said.

Moon, whose doctorates are in public administration and policy and self-identifies as a "Black queer woman," responded to her appointment by saying she is looking "forward to joining the cabinet of Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger as her historic administration works to advance a future in which all Virginians have access to opportunity — to include residents from some of the hardest-to-reach communities throughout the Commonwealth."

Moon most recently served as the chief impact officer for the Girl Scouts of the USA. Before that, through her private consultant practice Moon & Associates, she worked as the "chief brand strategist" for Crockett, a radical far-left Democrat who is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

Earlier this year, Moon appeared on a 40-minute podcast episode, where she defended the importance of DEI and delivered a direct message to critics, saying, "This work has not stopped. You can defund and dismantle all you want, but the work continues."

"I'm excited. I feel like DEI is just getting started," Moon continued. "I know that sounds so insane to some people because some people think our discipline is crumbling, and I don't see it like that. I feel like we're onto something here."

Moon also served as executive-in-residence with two-time failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’ American Pride Rises Network, a DEI advocacy network.

Before that, she was the chief diversity officer of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th & 118th Congresses under Speakers Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Mike Johnson, R-La.

Spanberger won a decisive electoral victory this November, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears by a margin of over 10 percentage points.

Considered a purple state, Spanberger’s victory returns the Virginia governor’s mansion to the Democrats after being held by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Fox News Digital reached out to Spanberger, Moon, Crockett, Abrams and the Girl Scouts of the USA for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.