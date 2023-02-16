Virginia ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ plead guilty to attempted murder of her ex after she sent him happy birthday texts

A Virginia woman was convicted Wednesday of attempting to murder her ex-boyfriend after wishing him a happy birthday over text messages, authorities said.

Erann Ohse, 25, and her accomplice, 26-year-old Andrew Poindexter, drove from Fredericksburg to the home of Ohse’s ex-boyfriend in Louisa County while wearing ski masks and armed with handguns on March 29, the Office of the Louisa Commonwealth Attorney said. The pair also had multiple extra rounds of ammunition.

"These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County," Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Goodman said in a statement.

Just hours before Ohse and Poindexter arrived at the home to kill the ex-boyfriend, investigators said Ohse had sent him text messages wishing him a happy birthday.

Ohse and Poindexter attempted to break in through the front door after arriving at the home, authorities said. When they failed to get through, Ohse fired 10 rounds from a 9mm into the ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window, striking a woman in the shoulder.

The victims in the home called 911 and reported a vehicle matching the description of Poindexter’s Chevrolet Camaro.

Deputies found the car within minutes of the call, but the suspects led authorities on a chase with speeds nearing 120 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

Ohse and Poindexter were later found standing outside the Camaro on a cul-de-sac and taken into custody.

Deputies recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and an empty magazine in Ohse’s jacket. Ski masks, disposable gloves and almost a pound of marijuana were also recovered.

Ohse pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted armed burglary, and eluding law enforcement.

Poindexter already pleaded guilty to many of the same charges in addition to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ohse faces up to 63 years in prison while Poindexter could face up to 70 years.