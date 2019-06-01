Virginia Beach shooter's kin offer condolences in note taped up outside home

The family of the Virginia Beach shooter taped a handwritten note to their home on Saturday expressing "heartfelt condolences" to the victims of Friday's carnage.

DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city's public utilities department for 15 years, opened fire at the Virginia Beach municipal complex on Friday, killing 12 people and injuring several others. Police killed him in the aftermath.

The suspect's family wrote in the note, "The family of DeWayne Craddock wishes to send our heart felt condolences to the victims. We are grieving the loss of our loved one," The Washington Post reported.

The note, as written, continued: “At this time we wish to focus on the victims and the lives loss during yesterdays tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who loss their lives, and those recovering in the hospital.”

The community united on Saturday night to pay tribute to each of the victims of the shooting, by way of a prayer service. Roughly 100 people, including Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, attended the service, where each of the victim's names was read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

Fairfax described the victims as "wonderful people who didn't deserve what happened to them."

