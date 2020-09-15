Pittsburgh BLM protesters charged after video shows them cursing diners

Three Pittsburgh Black Lives Matter protesters are facing charges after cops identified them as the angry individuals seen in viral videos cursing White diners at a restaurant and, in one case, drinking one diner’s beer, according to reports.

Pittsburgh police filed the charges Monday against Shawn Green, Kenneth McDowell and Monique Craft in connection with an incident that took place two weeks ago on Labor Day during a protest march in the city’s downtown, Pittsburgh local media reported.

The restaurant was identified as Sienna Mercato.

One of the videos shows Craft, in a T-shirt that said “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter,” walking up to an outdoor table where an older White couple was dining. The video showed him grab a glass of beer off the table and chug it.

PITTSBURGH COPS INVESTIGATE VIDEO APPEARING TO SHOW PROTESTERS CLASH WITH DINERS

Craft, 35, who identifies as nonbinary, was charged by summons with theft, conspiracy and simple trespass, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The paper quoted Craft as saying the videos only show one side of the story and that she was offered the beer.

McDowell, 33, was charged with possessing instruments of a crime, conspiracy, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct, according to the paper.

TENNESSEE POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN HIT-AND-RUN AT BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST

A criminal complaint said McDowell screamed obscenities at Sienna Mercato diners with a megaphone, WPXI-TV reported.

Green, 24, faces charges of disorderly conduct, conspiracy, criminal mischief and simple trespass.

The complaint said he swore at the White couple at Sienna Mercato and gave them the middle finger, the station reported.

Craft has a November court date to answer the charges.

Police issued arrest warrants for McDowell and Green.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Videos of the incident have been viewed millions of times on Facebook and Twitter.