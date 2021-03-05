Video surfaces of beating, robbery of Asian man in San Francisco amid uptick in attacks

Surveillance video showing a violent attack on a 67-year-old Asian man at a laundromat in San Francisco’s Chinatown late last month has surfaced.

The assault comes amid an uptick in anti-Asian crimes in the area and a rash of car burglaries the San Francisco police said the three attackers may be connected to, KGO-TV in the Bay Area reported.

"These random acts of violence targeting our Asian community members are no accident and they must end," San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya, said. "The SFPOA stands with our Asian community and all San Franciscans in wanting these perpetrators to be caught and held accountable."

NYPD ARRESTS SUSPECT WHO ATTACKED WOMAN IN ANOTHER BOUT OF VIOLENCE AGAINST ASIAN AMERICANS

The union is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"Oh my God, he looks so scared. It's horrible and so concerning," a neighboring business owner told the station. "It's so hard to watch...an old man shoved down like that is so helpless."

The unidentified man was robbed of a couple hundred dollars after the assailants pulled him by his legs from a chair he was sitting in at the laundromat and continued to hold him upside-down on the floor as they rifled through pockets for money.

CALIFORNIA DA RESPONDS TO ATTACKS AGAINST ELDERLY ASIANS, AS ACTIVISTS CLAIM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO BLAME

The man was attacked on Feb. 23 around 10 p.m. near Chinatown and the Nob Hill neighborhood.

Video of a 91-year-old man in nearby Oakland’s Chinatown being pushed to the ground earlier last month also sparked outrage.

The attack was among around two dozen recently reported assaults and robberies in the neighborhood.

A local TV reporter was robbed of his camera at gunpoint Wednesday while he was covering a spade of car break-ins in San Francisco’s Twin Peaks neighborhood, his station KPIX reported.

The area is around 6 miles from Chinatown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was worried that this is what’s gonna happen, because as thieves get more and more brazen, they do more and more brazenly things," a Twin Peaks resident told the station. "I’m not making that up. We just had that experience today."