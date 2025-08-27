Twins denounce fatal shooting at Minnesota Catholic church as 'incomprehensible' attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Minnesota Twins condemned a fatal shooting at a Minnesota church on Wednesday that left at least two children dead and 17 others injured, calling the attack, which occurred during a Mass, "incomprehensible."

The MLB team released a statement shortly after law enforcement confirmed that a man in his early 20s and dressed in black clothing opened fire during a Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

"The Minnesota Twins are heartbroken by today’s tragic and senseless mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School in south Minneapolis. The taking of innocent lives in a place of learning and worship is incomprehensible," the statement said.

"Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all who have been affected. Alongside our community, we mourn this tragedy and yearn for a future where such violence no longer shatters lives. We are also profoundly grateful to the first responders whose courage prevented even greater loss."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the gunman approached the church and began "firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass."

"Shooting through the windows, he struck children and worshipers that were inside the building," O'Hara said. "The shooter was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol. This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible."

SHOOTING AT MINNEAPOLIS CATHOLIC CHURCH LEAVES 2 CHILDREN DEAD, 17 INJURED

Police confirmed the gunman is deceased, likely of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Minnesota Vikings also released a statement following Wednesday's tragic shooting.

"We are devastated by the horrific violence that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis this morning. Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families and all who have been impacted by this senseless and cowardly act. We are praying for the injured, those who witnessed the attack and the first responders who were on the scene providing care and support during this tragedy."

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx also released a joint statement.

"We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning during a school Mass in our Minneapolis community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence. As members of this community, we stand together in mourning. No child should ever feel unsafe in a place of learning or worship, and no family should endure such unimaginable loss. Together with all Minnesotans, we mourn this tragic loss and extend strength and compassion to everyone affected."

Several children injured in the shooting were being treated at Hennepin County Medical Center. Tom Wyatt, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Hennepin Healthcare, confirmed that four of those patients required surgery.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Matt Finn contributed to this report.