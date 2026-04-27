Viral video shows vehicle taking a joyride on Topgolf driving range in Charlotte

A viral video made the rounds on social media on Sunday showing a vehicle driving on a Topgolf driving range. Yes, there were several jokes made about a certain high-profile golfer. I'm not going to do that, I'm going to take the high road here and assume he was nowhere near this location at the time.

The video claimed what looks like an SUV was driven by a drunk man who was seen urinating in the parking lot before his little adventure at a location in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to the local outlet Queen City News, an incident involving a vehicle on the range at the Topgolf Charlotte University location did take place over the weekend.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

They didn’t confirm nor did they deny any of the other reported details. You know the details, not about whether there was a high-profile golfer behind the wheel. The ones about the vehicle was being driven by a drunk driver who took a leak in the parking lot before driving on the range.

While some may consider those valuable details to completing the entire picture of what went down, we'll make due without them. What the outlet did pass along were details from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report which stated the incident at the Topgolf location took place at around 12:15 am on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly caused about $5,000 in damage to the property and threatened the staff. The outlet did not say whether the driver was arrested. A spokesperson for Topgolf said that there had been temporary repairs made to the fence, which the vehicle appears to run into.

"We’re aware of the incident that occurred at Topgolf Charlotte University this weekend. The safety of our Players and Playmakers is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured. The nets have temporarily been repaired, and the venue is open for normal operations," Topgolf said, according to Queen City News.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that this is still an active investigation. Respect to the golfers who hung in there and didn’t let a vehicle on the range keep them from working on their swing. That's the kind of dedication that pays off when you take that swing out to the golf course.