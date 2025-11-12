WATCH: Teen arrested after alleged wild shovel attack on police cruiser in ritzy Florida neighborhood

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teenager has been arrested after allegedly battering a police vehicle with a shovel, causing hundreds of dollars in damages and resulting in a felony charge.

On Nov. 3, officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a call regarding a disturbance inside a home in the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, police encountered 15-year-old Amy Chance standing in the middle of the road and carrying a shovel, officials said.

Police body camera video shows Chance allegedly turning her attention to the officers’ vehicle, before repeatedly bashing the hood of the car with the gardening tool.

As officers exit the vehicle, they can be heard telling Chance to "put the shovel down," before ordering the teen to "get on the ground."

Video shows Chance throwing the shovel aside as officers point stun guns at the teen, who is subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody.

The incident caused over $1,200 in damages to the police cruiser, according to authorities.

Chance is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief, police said.

"Regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest," the department said in a statement. "With the exceptional training of our officers, chance was taken into custody without incident."

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Chance. The Port St. Lucie Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.