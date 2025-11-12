Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

WATCH: Teen arrested after alleged wild shovel attack on police cruiser in ritzy Florida neighborhood

Amy Chance, 15, allegedly caused over $1,200 in damages during Port St Lucie incident captured on body camera

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
WATCH: Florida teen arrested after allegedly bashing police cruiser with shovel Video

WATCH: Florida teen arrested after allegedly bashing police cruiser with shovel

Police body camera footage shows 15-year-old Amy Chance allegedly bashing a police cruiser with a shovel before being arrested by authorities in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Nov. 3, 2025, according to officials. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida teenager has been arrested after allegedly battering a police vehicle with a shovel, causing hundreds of dollars in damages and resulting in a felony charge.

On Nov. 3, officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a call regarding a disturbance inside a home in the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, police encountered 15-year-old Amy Chance standing in the middle of the road and carrying a shovel, officials said.

DRIVER WHO MOWED DOWN BLUE CITY OFFICER, YELLED, ‘F--- THESE COPS,’ SPARKS OUTRAGE OVER LIGHT SENTENCE

Florida police arrest a teenager for allegedly bashing a police cruiser with a shovel.

Authorities were responding to a call regarding a home disturbance when they encountered 15-year-old Amy Chance, who allegedly began attacking their police cruiser with a shovel in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Nov. 3, 2025, according to officials. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Police body camera video shows Chance allegedly turning her attention to the officers’ vehicle, before repeatedly bashing the hood of the car with the gardening tool.

As officers exit the vehicle, they can be heard telling Chance to "put the shovel down," before ordering the teen to "get on the ground."

WATCH: FLORIDA 15-YEAR-OLD FACES FELONY CHARGE AFTER ALLEGED RECKLESS ELECTRIC DIRT BIKE CHASE THROUGH TRAFFIC

Florida police arrest a teenager for allegedly bashing a police cruiser with a shovel.

Police body camera video shows 15-year-old Amy Chance allegedly bashing a police cruiser with a shovel before being arrested by authorities in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Nov. 3, 2025, according to officials. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Video shows Chance throwing the shovel aside as officers point stun guns at the teen, who is subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody.

The incident caused over $1,200 in damages to the police cruiser, according to authorities.

TEEN DRIVER CHARGED WITH KILLING THREE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA STUDENTS IN PORSCHE HIT-AND-RUN CROSSWALK CRASH

Florida police arrest a teenager for allegedly bashing a police cruiser with a shovel.

Amy Chance was arrested and charged with alleged felony criminal mischief, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Chance is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief, police said.

"Regardless of age, resorting to intentional damage of people or property in our city will result in an arrest," the department said in a statement. "With the exceptional training of our officers, chance was taken into custody without incident."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Chance. The Port St. Lucie Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue