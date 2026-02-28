Cruise ship abruptly changes course to rescue people in distressed boat: 'Knew something' was up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Passengers aboard a cruise ship sailing from Texas to Mexico erupted in cheers after the crew rescued four people from a distressed, makeshift boat in the Gulf — the second such rescue involving a Caribbean cruise ship in just days, according to reports.

The Regal Princess was en route from Galveston to Cozumel on Monday, Feb. 23, when crew members responded to the distress suffered by a small boat that had four people aboard.

"Regal Princess responded to a small vessel in distress and safely rescued four individuals at sea," the cruise line said in a statement shared with multiple media outlets.

"All four individuals were brought onboard and were evaluated by the ship’s medical team," it continued.

"Their safety and well-being remain our immediate priority."

Photos shared on social media showed what appeared to be four men aboard a small rusted boat constructed of metal and wood, as People reported.

A white sheet or tarp could be seen blowing in the wind as passengers dumped water from the vessel into the surrounding sea, according to the posts shared online.

Fox News Digital reached out to Princess Cruises for comment as well as to passengers.

Some of the travelers onboard said they noticed something unusual when their ship began to change course.

"We knew something was going on because the ship started turning," passenger Melody Almogabar Barr told the Houston Chronicle.

When the ship's captain announced the rescue was successful, people inside the packed theater began to cheer, said Barr.

"It is clear that this cruise ship has passengers that care about the well-being of others, and we are grateful to have been a part of that," she told the outlet.

Princess Cruises said the rescued individuals would be transported to the ship’s next scheduled port, where they would be received by local authorities and support services.

"Consistent with international maritime obligations, individuals rescued at sea are cared for onboard and transported to the ship’s next scheduled port stop," the cruise line reportedly said in its statement.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships are required to provide assistance to anyone found at sea in danger, provided doing so does not pose serious risk to the rescuing vessel.

The rule applies regardless of nationality or circumstances.

"Princess Cruises extends its sincere appreciation to the captain and crew of Regal Princess for their swift response, professionalism and unwavering commitment to safety," the statement said.

"Their actions reflect the longstanding maritime tradition and obligation to assist those in distress at sea."

The ship departed Galveston Feb. 22 for a seven-day Western Caribbean sailing, according to CruiseMapper.

The itinerary included a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, followed by Roatan Island in Honduras; the ship was set to return to Texas on March 1.

The rescue comes amid other recent incidents in the region.

On the night of Feb. 16, a Carnival Cruise Line ship — also on its way to Cozumel — rescued another "small vessel in distress," according to reports.

A Carnival Celebration ship brought five people safely onboard as their makeshift boat reportedly began taking on water, Carnival Cruise Line told multiple outlets.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified and provided guidance during the rescue — and the ship continued its seven-day itinerary without disruption.