Video shows suspect ram Florida deputy with stolen vehicle

Florida sheriffs released a video showing the moment a suspect drove an allegedly stolen car into a deputy as she tried to evade capture.

The aerial footage shows the white Ford Taurus, which Manatee County authorities had been searching for after the driver fled a crash earlier in the day.

As one deputy parked their vehicle in the path of the stolen car, they got out and started to give orders to the driver, authorities said.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman, then "rapidly accelerated" into the deputy, sending the deputy flying.

Other authorities can then be seen on the video swarming in and cutting off any route of escape.

TRUMP GETS WARM FLORIDA GREETING FROM SUPPORTERS AFTER ARRIVING FROM DC

The New York Post identified the suspect as Katarina Vafossen, who is now facing attempted murder charges for her actions.

The deputy suffered "various injuries" but was set to be released from a local hospital, according to WFMY News 2.

"She’s lucky to be alive," Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said of the deputy. Wells added that Vanfossen wasn’t thinking of anyone but herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She needs to be put in prison," Wells added, saying he will make sure the suspect "does her time."