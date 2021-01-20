Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump gets warm Florida greeting from supporters after arriving from DC

"We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him," one Trump supporter said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Trump hints at political comeback in Washington farewellVideo

Trump hints at political comeback in Washington farewell

FOX News correspondent David Spunt details final moments of Trump presidency on 'Special Report'

Former President Trump received a warm greeting from supporters in South Florida on Wednesday morning as he made his way to his Mar-a-Lago resort after leaving the White House for the last time as the commander-in-chief.

Fans waved flags and held up signs and cell phones in West Palm Beach as they cheered Trump’s return to the state, where he plans to spend his immediate post-presidency.

"We just wanted to show him how much we appreciate him," Anita Bargas, who said she came from Texas to show her support, told WPLG-TV in Miami.

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave as the motorcade passes by on the road to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach estate, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Associated Press)

Supporters of President Donald Trump wave as the motorcade passes by on the road to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach estate, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Associated Press)

Trump waved back to the crowd as his motorcade slowly made its way through the streets after Air Force One touched down in the Sunshine State. 

Daniel Rakus of Palm Beach told the Washington Examiner he was there to show Trump "he’s not alone. He did a great job. We support him.'"

TRUMP DEPARTS WHITE HOUSE, TELLS SUPPORTERS IN FINAL ADDRESS AS PRESIDENT: 'WE WILL BE BACK IN SOME FORM'

"For the most part, it’s just a somber but at the same time celebratory moment for us to welcome him back home," supporter Iam Hedendal told WPLG

Earlier, Trump told another crowd of family members and White House staffers at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, "We've accomplished a lot. What we've done has been amazing by any standard."

He closed his farewell speech by saying, "Have a good life. We will see you soon." 

TRUMP LEAVES LETTER FOR BIDEN BEFORE DEPARTING WHITE HOUSE

Trump broke tradition by departing Washington, D.C., before his successor was sworn in but wished the Biden administration "great luck and great success."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former Vice President Mike Pence attended the Biden inauguration and did not attend the Trump send-off.

2020 Presidential Election