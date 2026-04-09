Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Blue Lives Lost

California detective killed in ambush while serving eviction suspect barricaded in standoff

Sheriff says suspect had not paid rent for 35 days and allegedly 'laid in wait' before opening fire

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California sheriff’s detective was shot and killed Thursday while serving an eviction notice, after an armed suspect opened fire on deputies in what authorities described as an apparent ambush.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. in Porterville, where deputies encountered a man identified as David Morales, who allegedly fired at them with a high-powered rifle.

The suspect remained barricaded and in an ongoing standoff with law enforcement as of Thursday.

REPEAT OFFENDER KILLS 2 DEPUTIES DAYS AFTER $50K BOND DESPITE LONG VIOLENT RECORD: POLICE

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks during a news conference, Thursday, in Visalia, Calif.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks during a news conference, Thursday, in Visalia, Calif., after a detective shot to death. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

The detective was struck by gunfire and transported to Sierra View District Hospital, where he died at 11:57 a.m., Boudreaux said.

"This situation went from a civil order of removal to where our officer was shot [and] killed — this is senseless," Boudreaux said.

TIM TEBOW AND WIFE DEMI-LEIGH PARTNER WITH COMPANY GIVING EX-CONVICTS SECOND CHANCE: 'WHAT GRACE IS ALL ABOUT'

1993 Ford Mustang police vehicle with vintage emergency lights and sirens on display

A California sheriff’s detective was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice after a suspect allegedly ambushed deputies with a rifle. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto)

Authorities considered airlifting the detective to Fresno, but his condition was too unstable for transport.

Boudreaux said Morales had not paid rent for 35 days and that deputies were serving a final eviction notice when the shooting occurred.

SIX DEAD, INCLUDING TEEN MOM AND INFANT, IN BELIEVED GANG-RELATED SHOOTING

Crime scene tape

Law enforcement agencies from across the region responded to the scene. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo, File)

The sheriff said Morales appeared to have been waiting for deputies and "laid in wait" before opening fire, prompting a call for additional units.

"I sat down at the hospital and met with the wife and his mom, and I can tell you there is no consoling that family at this point," Boudreaux said. "Attacks on law enforcement of this nature must stop."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement agencies from across the region responded to assist, and an escort was being organized to accompany the fallen detective from the hospital to the coroner’s office, Boudreaux said.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue