California detective killed in ambush while serving eviction suspect barricaded in standoff

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A California sheriff’s detective was shot and killed Thursday while serving an eviction notice, after an armed suspect opened fire on deputies in what authorities described as an apparent ambush.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. in Porterville, where deputies encountered a man identified as David Morales, who allegedly fired at them with a high-powered rifle.

The suspect remained barricaded and in an ongoing standoff with law enforcement as of Thursday.

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The detective was struck by gunfire and transported to Sierra View District Hospital, where he died at 11:57 a.m., Boudreaux said.

"This situation went from a civil order of removal to where our officer was shot [and] killed — this is senseless," Boudreaux said.

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Authorities considered airlifting the detective to Fresno, but his condition was too unstable for transport.

Boudreaux said Morales had not paid rent for 35 days and that deputies were serving a final eviction notice when the shooting occurred.

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The sheriff said Morales appeared to have been waiting for deputies and "laid in wait" before opening fire, prompting a call for additional units.

"I sat down at the hospital and met with the wife and his mom, and I can tell you there is no consoling that family at this point," Boudreaux said. "Attacks on law enforcement of this nature must stop."

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Law enforcement agencies from across the region responded to assist, and an escort was being organized to accompany the fallen detective from the hospital to the coroner’s office, Boudreaux said.