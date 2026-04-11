WATCH: Eviction standoff turns war zone as gunman kills deputy in ambush, gets run over by armored vehicle

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Gun fire rang out in a cul-de-sac in Central California after an hourslong standoff led to a police officer being shot and killed and the suspect being run down by authorities.

A neighbor's video obtained by Fox News Digital captured the heart-stopping standoff in Porterville, California unfold at 10:40 a.m. local time Thursday.

"Get down, get down," officers are heard yelling in the video, as sirens rang out.

SUSPECT WHO KILLED CALIFORNIA DEPUTY RUN OVER BY ARMORED VEHICLE AFTER HOURS-LONG FIREFIGHT STANDOFF: SHERIFF

In a news conference following the shooting, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that the suspect, identified as David Eric Morales, was ultimately killed when a law enforcement BearCat armored vehicle ran over him after he continued firing and refused to surrender.

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"The suspect was lying prone on the ground, in camouflage clothing, continuing to pose a threat," Boudreaux said. "The situation was resolved, and the suspect is now dead. He was not shot. One of the BearCats ran over him and killed him."

Authorities said Morales remained barricaded in his home for hours after the shooting, firing repeatedly as deputies and assisting agencies worked to contain the scene.

The killed officer was identified as Deputy Randy Hoppert.

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Boudreaux said that Hoppert was struck by gunfire and transported to Sierra View District Hospital, where he died at 11:57 a.m.

Hoppert was a Navy corpsman who served from 2010 to 2015 and joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2020, Boudreaux said.

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"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of our fallen Deputy and to the entire Tulare County Sheriff’s Office," Tulare County Chair Amy Shuklian said. "This profound loss underscores the inherent risks our first responders brave daily to ensure the safety of our community."

Boudreaux said Morales had not paid rent for 35 days, and deputies were serving a final eviction notice when the shooting occurred.

During the standoff, Morales fired at law enforcement vehicles and equipment, including a drone that was shot out of the air, while multiple tactical vehicles took gunfire, according to Boudreaux.

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The sheriff said Morales appeared to have been waiting for deputies and "laid in wait" before opening fire, prompting a call for additional units.

Boudreaux described the outcome in blunt terms.

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"Don’t shoot at cops. You shoot at cops, we’re going to run you over. He got run over. He got what he deserved," the sheriff said.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.