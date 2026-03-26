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Texas

Wild Texas party of 800 at Airbnb broken up by police as shots fired

Celina Police Department says 2 people taken into custody while responding to event north of Dallas, Texas

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Shots fired in Texas as police break up wild Airbnb party Video

Shots fired in Texas as police break up wild Airbnb party

Celina Police Department officers responded on Saturday, March 21, to a gathering that "attracted between 500-800 teens" to a home in Celina, Texas. (Credit: Celina Police Department via Storyful)

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Police in Texas said shots were fired as they broke up a party of up to 800 teens and young adults who swarmed an Airbnb rental property north of Dallas. 

The owner of the home in Celina told KDFW that "somebody booked it" on Airbnb while claiming to need the property "for a party of seven people." However, after the event was over, Kishore Karlapudi said he discovered that his home was trashed. 

"We were totally shocked, and they damaged the property, you know. They took all the furniture out from the living space, and they put it in the garage," he told KDFW. "They took all the wall fixtures, everything out. They broke the wall fixture. They broke, the island was broken. The granite countertop was broken because it looks like kids danced on those." 

"We started getting the 911 calls with the shots fired. We also got a call that there was 10 men at the front gate, and they had guns, and they were threatening to kill someone. So, this, of course, amped our officers up just a bit to make sure we go inside and keep everybody safe," Celina Police Chief John Cullison also said to the station. "But it wasn’t until they went inside and they actually realized how vast this party was." 

SPRING BREAK CRACKDOWN CUTS ARRESTS IN HOT SPOT WHILE CHAOS SPREADS TO OTHER PARTY HUBS 

Police run toward Airbnb party as guests flee scene

Celina Police Department officers respond to an Airbnb party at a home in Celina, Texas, on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Celina Police Department via Storyful)

Cullison said his department responded to calls "about a large gathering at a residence in the 800 block of Choate Parkway" on Saturday. 

"This incident multiplied in numbers due to a social media post advertising a party, which attracted between 500-800 teens and young adults to the location," he added in a message posted to Facebook. "Celina police officers quickly responded and conducted proactive enforcement to ensure the safety of those in attendance and for residents in the surrounding community. One individual was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (minor), and another was taken into custody on an active Aggravated Assault warrant out of Dallas County Sheriff’s Office." 

PARTY CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS POLICE PUSH NEW TACTIC TO SCARE SPRING BREAKERS 

People engage in physical struggle as police respond to reported Airbnb party in Texas

Video released by the Celina Police Department showed people engaging in a physical struggle before shots rang out on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Celina Police Department via Storyful)

"Officers remained in the area following that initial contact. As the crowd began to disperse, multiple gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the residence," Cullison continued. "Police immediately responded, entered the home, and conducted a thorough search to locate any potential victims. I want to emphasize that, despite the alarming nature of the situation, officers did not locate any individuals injured as a result of gunfire." 

Cullison told KDFW that his officers found damage inside the home, including bloodstained sheets and towels. 

People run away from party in Texas

Teens are seen running away from a property in Celina, Texas, as police arrived to break up a party on Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Celina Police Department via Storyful)

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Police also released a dashcam video showing officers racing toward the scene as partygoers left the area. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
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