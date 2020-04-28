Coronavirus in New York: De Blasio criticized for ‘non-essential’ trip to Brooklyn park

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Is this move by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio the “epitome of non-essential travel”?

A video has emerged of a New Yorker ripping the Big Apple’s leader over the weekend after he traveled 12 miles away from his home in Manhattan during the coronavirus outbreak to take a stroll with his wife at Prospect Park – a popular green space in Brooklyn.

“Seriously you guys have a park, you live in the middle of a park,” the man said to De Blasio, referring to the mayor’s residence of Gracie Mansion, which is already within the confines of another park in Manhattan.

“Come on guys, give it a break,” the mayor is heard saying in response through his face mask.

“I’m not going to give it a break!” the man snaps back. “This is selfish behavior! This is so terribly selfish, you call yourself a progressive, but you chauffeur yourself to Brooklyn, you force people to drive you.

“This is ridiculous,” he added. “This is the epitome of non-essential travel.”

At one point, one of the mayor's aides tries to stop the man from following De Blasio and his wife, but he tells the aide she is getting too close to him and therefore is not following social distancing guidelines.