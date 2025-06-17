Video shows Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect preaching in Africa years before deadly attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video footage has surfaced showing Vance Boelter, the suspected Minnesota lawmaker assassin, delivering a speech at a seminar in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in 2022.

"And when I get excited, I wanna dance," Boelter shouted while jumping up and down. "And what Jesus did for me."

"He saved my life!" Boelter exclaimed. "WOOO, I'm excited about God! And I wanna worship him!"

Video shows Boelter continuing to jump up and down, shouting and praising God as he shared his message.

"Cause he's (Jesus) coming again, and he's got plans, he's got purposes for each one of you and for me."

The August 2022 clip is from a seminar in which Boelter shared an enthusiastic message with a congregation at the LaBorne Matadi church in the Congo.

The seminar was held jointly by the DRC, Minnesota Africans United (MAU) and Global Minnesota.

Global Minnesota shared a statement with Fox News Digital stating that they were "shocked and deeply saddened at the heinous violence," but explained that Boelter is not associated with their organization.

"In August 2022, Global Minnesota had contact with Vance Boelter through a virtual panel discussion. He was referred by a third party and participated from abroad," the statement read. "He was never paid, hired, or contracted by Global Minnesota and has never served in any formal or informal capacity with the organization. Global Minnesota has had no connection or contact with Mr. Boelter since the webinar."

The Global Impact Center also shared a statement with Fox News Digital and said their mission is to "engage in community development programs" and acknowledged that Boelter had spoken at a past seminar, but told Fox News Digital he was not affiliated with their organization.

"To fulfill this mission, we collaborate with church organizations and individual volunteers. It is within this context that Mr. Vance Boelter has, on occasion, appeared in some of our meetings and ministry platforms, as seen in various media," the organization shared in a statement.

"However, we want to clearly state that Mr. Boelter is neither a member of Global Impact Center’s leadership team nor affiliated with any of our local or international church partners," the statement continued. "We want to clarify that Mr. Boelter has never resided in the Democratic Republic of Congo for any period of time equaling or exceeding two months."

The organization added that they were "deeply saddened by the recent developments and the serious allegations involving Mr. Boelter."

"These allegations run contrary to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and undermine the integrity of the church’s calling and mission," the statement read. "Our hearts are heavy, and we extend our prayers to all the victims and their families. We also lift up Mr. Boelter and his family in prayer during this deeply difficult time."

The church also shared a statement, echoing the Global Impact Center, saying that the organization "regularly organizes conferences involving American missionaries," but that "not all individual members are personally known to the church."

"It was within this collaborative context that Mr. Vance Luther Boelter was received solely as a participant in a missionary team working alongside Global Impact Center," the statement read.

"We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that Mr. Vance Boelter has never resided in Matadi, nor has he ever served as a missionary pastor, or official representative of the Centre Évangélique Francophone La Borne Matadi, contrary to certain claims being circulated," — <i>Centre Évangélique Francophone La Borne Matadi</i>

Minnesota Africans United also released a statement confirming that they never hired Boelter to represent their organization.

"In response to the inquiries we have received, we want to clarify that approximately three years ago, in August 2022, Mr. Vance Boelter participated in a virtual session webinar. His involvement was facilitated by a third-party," the statement read.

"Mr. Boelter was never hired, paid, or contracted by Minnesota Africans United. He has never served in any official (or unofficial) capacity as a representative of our organization. We have had no contact with him since that one-time appearance," the statement continued.

Boelter is also reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the DRC, according to his LinkedIn page.

The 57-year-old was captured in Sibley County, Minnesota, after a two-day manhunt . He is charged in the June 14 shooting deaths of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis. He also allegedly shot state Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.

Authorities have said the suspect targeted lawmakers in a planned attack, showing up at their homes wearing a police-like uniform and a mask.

"Boelter exploited the trust our uniforms are meant to represent," Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said during a news conference. "That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility. We want to thank community members across the state for their support, for their tips and their information."

MAU added that they were "devastated" to learn the news of the "tragic incident."

"We are devastated by the tragic and senseless act of violence that claimed the life of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and her husband and left State Senator John Hoffman and his spouse critically injured," the statement read. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families affected by this unimaginable loss. We are keeping Senator Hoffman and his wife in our prayers and wish them a full and swift recovery."

Boelter was charged in Hennepin County with four felony counts of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated).

The complaint charges Boelter with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Victims 1 and 2 — identified as Melissa and Mark Hortman — and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of Victims 3 and 4 — identified as John and Yvette Hoffman. All charges are felonies, and each carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years due to the use of a firearm.

