Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect had cache of weapons, hit list in vehicle, court documents show

Vance Boelter, the suspect charged with killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife, had an arsenal of weapons and a hit list in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Boelter, 57, allegedly posed as a police officer and drove a Ford SUV, registered in his name, equipped with police lights to carry out the shootings of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis after allegedly shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.

Boelter left the fake police vehicle at the crime scene in Brooklyn Park after exchanging gunfire with police and escaping, a criminal complaint issued by the Hennepin County District Court said.

Inside the vehicle, police recovered a disturbing cache of weapons, including at least three AK-47 assault rifles and a 9mm handgun, along with a manifesto that listed the names and addresses of other public officials.

About 70 names were found in the manifesto, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Officials said the list also included the names of abortion rights advocates and information about healthcare facilities.

Former congressman Dean Phillips claimed in a post on X that his name was on the list found in Boelter’s car.

"As someone whose name was on his list, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Minnesota’s law enforcement professionals," Phillips wrote. "Now, we must take steps to prevent political violence before it’s too late."

Boelter was captured Sunday night following a two-day manhunt that officials called the largest in the state’s history.

Authorities did not give a motive as they announced Boelter's arrest.

The Hennepin County District Court issued a criminal complaint charging Boelter with four felony counts of second-degree murder with intent (not premeditated).

All charges are felonies, and each carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years due to the use of a firearm.

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Matt Finn and Brooke Taylor, along with The Associated Press, contributed to this report.