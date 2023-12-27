Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Video shows incredible rescue of driver trapped in semi-truck dangling from bridge

The driver kissed his hands and raised them in the air after he was rescued

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Palm Beach County Fire Department rescues truck driver from dangling 18-wheeler Video

Palm Beach County Fire Department rescues truck driver from dangling 18-wheeler

Members of the Palm Beach County Fire Department in Florida rescued a driver trapped inside an 18-wheeler truck dangling off the side of a bridge.

A truck driver is counting his blessings after Palm Beach County, Florida, emergency crews rescued him from the 18-wheeler he was trapped in, which was dangling off the side of a bridge.

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue posted a picture to X on Dec. 23 of a tractor trailer truck cab hanging over the rail of a bridge with its load still on the roadway.

A local NBC station in West Palm Beach reported that the accident happened at about 8:15 a.m., when the truck, which was hauling scrap metal, lost control and left the turnpike, driving over a barrier and leaving the cab suspended in the air.

Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes told the station weather may have been a factor in the crash as it was raining when it happened.

Driver rescued from truck cap suspended over bridge in Florida

Palm Beach County emergency crews rescue a truck driver whose 18-wheeler ran off the road and over a bridge, leaving the cab dangling in the air on Dec. 23, 2023. (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue X post)

In a video posted to X by the fire department, crews were seen using a fire apparatus ladder to get to the cab of the 18-wheeler, which showed significant damage to the front end.

Truck cab dangling over bridge with firefighters on a ladder

Firefighters reach the truck cab with a fire apparatus ladder. The driver was pulled out of the cab moments later. (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue X post)

Once crews reached the cab, the front door opened and the driver emerged before stepping over to the ladder where two firefighters met him.

Driver is pulled from truck cab in Palm Beach County, Florida

Firefighters help the driver out of the truck cab in Palm Beach County on Dec. 23, 2023. (Palm Beach County Fire Rescue X post)

The driver then kissed his hands and raised them in the air as if he was thanking God he was safe.

After the ladder was lowered to the ground, the driver was met by a few more crew members who loaded him onto a stretcher and wheeled him into an ambulance.

The fire department posted that the driver was "OK."

