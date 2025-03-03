Expand / Collapse search
Anti-Israel protesters who wave flags linked to terror groups could be jailed if NY law passes

Anti-Israel protests have broken out across US since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
NY lawmakers to propose jail time for protesters waving flags of terror groups: report Video

NY lawmakers to propose jail time for protesters waving flags of terror groups: report

NYC Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola on lawmakers' proposal to give jail time to protesters waving terror group flags.

Anti-Israel protesters who wave flags of terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah could face jail time in New York should lawmakers pass a proposed bill.

The office of New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is a Democrat, confirmed to Fox News that the lawmaker is introducing the bill, known as the Stand Against Flags of Enemy Terrorists Act.

The proposed bill, which the New York Post first reported on, would expand the definition of aggravated harassment in the first degree to include cases where someone displays a symbol of a foreign terrorist organization with the intent to harass, annoy or threaten another person.

Those found guilty could face up to four years in jail.

protester holding Hamas flag, wearing Hamas headband

An anti-Israel protester bears a Hamas flag and headband while marching in a Nakba Day rally on May 18, 2024, in the Bay Ridge section of New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Hoylman-Sigal is introducing the bill along with New York Assemblyman Micah Lasher, who is also a Democrat.

New York City Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola, a Republican, told "Fox & Friends First" that she hopes the fact that two Democrats are introducing the bill will help persuade liberal lawmakers to vote for the bill.

anti-Israel protester holding Hezbollah sign and flag

An anti-Israel protester waved a Hezbollah flag at a rally in New York City in September. (FNTV)

"We’ve already criminalized burning crosses, swastikas and nooses," Ariola said. "Why not this new wave of how to threaten and terrorize people of a certain religion or ethnicity?"

Ariola said that while groups like the American Civil Liberties Union may challenge the proposed bill on free speech grounds, the flags of terrorist organizations "are messages of hate."

Hamas needs a ‘reality check,’ Israeli UN ambassador says after group rejects phase 1 of ceasefire extension Video

Anti-Israel protests have popped up throughout the U.S. amid Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks, which killed around 1,200 people.

Last month, anti-Israel protesters were arrested at New York City’s Barnard College after agitators took over a building on campus. A week earlier, violent clashes broke out in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in New York City, where agitators chanted, "Zionists go to hell."

Fox News' Kitty Le Claire contributed to this report.

