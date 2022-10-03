Video shows chaotic scene as cars do donuts, fireworks set off in Philadelphia street

Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Philadelphia's Old City Saturday night as car drivers performed tricks and fireworks lit up the night sky.

It was approximately 10 p.m. by the intersection of Market and 4th Streets when cars showed up and people occupied the road, blocking traffic, local Fox29 reported.

Video from the scene showed cars spinning in circles, a trick known as a "donut," while the bystanders looked on.

At various points, fireworks could be seen shooting into the air. Cops showed up within minutes in response to a report of "cars driving recklessly. They broke up the commotion and dispersed the crowd, but reportedly did not make any arrests.

It is unclear why the mayhem broke out in that location at that time. Fox News reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

After the police broke up the crowd, people reportedly assembled in other parts of the city later in the evening.