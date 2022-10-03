Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Video shows chaotic scene as cars do donuts, fireworks set off in Philadelphia street

Philadelphia police reportedly did not make any arrests

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Video shows chaotic scene in Philadelphia over the weekend, with large crowd and cars doing tricks in the street.

Hundreds of people flooded the streets of Philadelphia's Old City Saturday night as car drivers performed tricks and fireworks lit up the night sky.

It was approximately 10 p.m. by the intersection of Market and 4th Streets when cars showed up and people occupied the road, blocking traffic, local Fox29 reported.

Video from the scene showed cars spinning in circles, a trick known as a "donut," while the bystanders looked on. 

At various points, fireworks could be seen shooting into the air. Cops showed up within minutes in response to a report of "cars driving recklessly. They broke up the commotion and dispersed the crowd, but reportedly did not make any arrests.

A crowd gathered in the street in the Old City area of Philadelphia Saturday night, while cars performed donuts and fireworks shot into the sky

A crowd gathered in the street in the Old City area of Philadelphia Saturday night, while cars performed donuts and fireworks shot into the sky

It is unclear why the mayhem broke out in that location at that time. Fox News reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

After the police broke up the crowd, people reportedly assembled in other parts of the city later in the evening.