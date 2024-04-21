Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Video shows caregiver hitting, torturing 93-year-old dementia patient: 'She has no idea what’s going on'

The elderly woman's daughter set up a nanny cam to document the physical abuse

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Warning: This story may be disturbing to readers

A 26-year-old caregiver in Michigan has been hit with a slew of charges after disturbing video of her allegedly abusing an elderly dementia patient was discovered by authorities.

Flint Township resident Dontia Shawnra Arrington, 26, was charged with vulnerable adult abuse and torture with intent to cause cruel or extreme physical and mental pain. She was also charged with assault with intent to cause bodily harm in the stomach.

The charges were announced at a press conference held by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on April 18. During the presser, Sheriff Chris Swanson said that the videotaped Apr. 4 altercation stemmed from the patient having an accident.

"You're going to see that the victim had an accident, you're going to see the roughness of the caregiver to the victim," he explained.

Split image of nanny cam abuse and mugshot

Flint Township resident Dontia Shawnra Arrington, 26, was charged with vulnerable adult abuse and torture after the abuse footage emerged. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The video shows the suspect pummeling the victim repeatedly with a soiled diaper, police said. The 93-year-old woman held her arms up in an attempt to protect herself, and the video appears to show her trying to fight back.

The caregiver was then filmed putting her right hand around the victim's neck in an attempt to choke her, according to police.

"A few minutes later, you're gonna see the caregiver square off with the victim," the sheriff said while narrating the video. In the footage, the caregiver makes punching gestures towards the victim, who tries to smack her in defense.

Swanson described the video as being "difficult to see" because of the fragility and vulnerability of the victim. He says that the 93-year-old woman is suffering from late-stage dementia and struggles with cognitive issues every day.

Split image of elderly woman fighting back

The elderly patient has severe dementia and "didn't know what was going on," authorities said. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

"This stage of dementia, you cannot carry on a conversation with our victim," the sheriff explained. "This is severe dementia."

"She has no idea what's going on. She can't process what we process on a regular basis."

Warning: The video below may be disturbing to readers

Video shows caregiver assaulting 93-year-old dementia patient: police Video

The victim's daughter, named Kathy, also spoke at the press conference about the video. She said that she began noticing her mother's hands were "totally black" with bruises, and believes the abuse began in December.

"I've always been my mom's protector… I'm watching this and all I kept saying was, ‘My mom, you know, why are you doing this to my mom?’" she said. 

Split image of caregiver choking patient

The suspect appears to choke the elderly patient in the disturbing video. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

"She's 93, five foot tall, 130-pound lady. Never been in a fight in her whole life… horrified. Just horrified."

Kathy called her mother "a great mom" and said that she raised her and her two sisters as a single mom. When her mother began suffering from dementia, Kathy took her in for nearly a year before eventually moving her to a nursing home.

The daughter added that her mother still shows signs of bruising but doesn't appear to know what happened.

"She's still traumatized from it. She'll pick up her sleeves and go, 'I don't know what happened, but this is bad.' Like, that's okay, mom, you don't have to know," she said.

Split image of caregiver hitting woman with diaper

Video allegedly shows a caregiver hitting the 93-year-old woman with a soiled diaper. (Genesee County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. The sheriff's office believes multiple suspects may have been involved, and that there may be additional victims out there. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at (810) 257-3426.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.