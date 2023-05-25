From caregiver to carrier: Iowa woman, 27, has a 99% chance of getting her dad's dementia, remains hopeful
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
‘I HAVE A FUTURE’ – Alyssa Nash, 27, faces likely dementia but maintains a hopeful outlook. Continue reading…
SURGICAL SOUNDTRACK – "Lifesaving Radio" helps surgeons get "in the zone." Continue reading…
KICKING THE HABIT – The first new quit-smoking drug is getting closer to approval. Here are the details. Continue reading…
KIDS SAVING LIVES – Children as young as 4 years old can begin to learn medical emergency training. Continue reading…
AI ACES EXAM – Latest version of ChatGPT passes radiology board-style exam as experts share concern about judgment and nuance. Continue reading…
CANCER CHATBOT – "Dave" helps supplement cancer care with 24/7 support. Continue reading…
RSV RECOMMENDATION – An FDA committee votes in support of the RSV vaccine for pregnant women. Here's why. Continue reading…
EYE OPENING – Study finds contact lenses could contain "forever chemicals." Continue reading…
WATER SAFETY – Get a refresher on the basics of pool safety. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)