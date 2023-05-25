Expand / Collapse search
Published

From caregiver to carrier: Iowa woman, 27, has a 99% chance of getting her dad's dementia, remains hopeful

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Alyssa Nash and Family

Alyssa Nash, shown here with her family, inherited the gene mutation for FTD, a rare form of early-onset dementia. Click the link below to learn more about her story. (Kathie Blake Photography/Alyssa Nash)

‘I HAVE A FUTURE’ – Alyssa Nash, 27, faces likely dementia but maintains a hopeful outlook. Continue reading…

SURGICAL SOUNDTRACK "Lifesaving Radio" helps surgeons get "in the zone." Continue reading…

KICKING THE HABIT – The first new quit-smoking drug is getting closer to approval. Here are the details. Continue reading… 

Smoking drug split

In drug trials, cytisinicline reduced nicotine cravings and withdrawals with low side effects. (iStock)

KIDS SAVING LIVES – Children as young as 4 years old can begin to learn medical emergency training. Continue reading…

AI ACES EXAM Latest version of ChatGPT passes radiology board-style exam as experts share concern about judgment and nuance. Continue reading…

CANCER CHATBOT "Dave" helps supplement cancer care with 24/7 support. Continue reading…

Woman with cancer on tablet

For those suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment, an artificial intelligence chatbot called "Dave" is trained to discuss oncology. (iStock)

RSV RECOMMENDATION – An FDA committee votes in support of the RSV vaccine for pregnant women. Here's why. Continue reading…

EYE OPENING Study finds contact lenses could contain "forever chemicals." Continue reading…

WATER SAFETY – Get a refresher on the basics of pool safety. Continue reading…

Child water safety split

Families and caregivers can get a refresher on the basics of pool safety from a pediatric physician. (iStock)

