From caregiver to carrier: Iowa woman, 27, has a 99% chance of getting her dad's dementia, remains hopeful

‘I HAVE A FUTURE’ – Alyssa Nash, 27, faces likely dementia but maintains a hopeful outlook. Continue reading…

SURGICAL SOUNDTRACK – "Lifesaving Radio" helps surgeons get "in the zone." Continue reading…

KICKING THE HABIT – The first new quit-smoking drug is getting closer to approval. Here are the details. Continue reading…

KIDS SAVING LIVES – Children as young as 4 years old can begin to learn medical emergency training. Continue reading…

AI ACES EXAM – Latest version of ChatGPT passes radiology board-style exam as experts share concern about judgment and nuance. Continue reading…

CANCER CHATBOT – "Dave" helps supplement cancer care with 24/7 support. Continue reading…

RSV RECOMMENDATION – An FDA committee votes in support of the RSV vaccine for pregnant women. Here's why. Continue reading…

EYE OPENING – Study finds contact lenses could contain "forever chemicals." Continue reading…

WATER SAFETY – Get a refresher on the basics of pool safety. Continue reading…

