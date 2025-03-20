Video shows arrest of Columbia anti-Israel ringleader Mahmoud Khalil

Cellphone video shows the arrest of Columbia University anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil by federal immigration agents.

The two-minute clip shows several immigration agents confronting Khalil inside the lobby of his university-owned residence, informing him that he is "going to be under arrest" and ordering him to "stop resisting."

"There’s no need for this," Khalil replies as he is placed in handcuffs. "I’m going with you. No worries."

The video perspective comes from "his wife, who is 8 months pregnant," American citizen Noor Abdalla, an ACLU social media post said.

Khalil can be heard telling her to "Call Amy," attorney Amy Greer, as he is being walked out of the building.

Khalil's wife then presses the agents for more information, such as their names.

"We don’t give our names," one says, adding that Khalil was being "taken to immigration custody at 26 Federal Plaza."

Abdalla did not get an answer when she asked which agency they worked for.

The video was released by Khalil’s attorneys the same day the Justice Department announced it was investigating whether the university concealed "illegal aliens" on its campus.

Khalil, a 30-year-old green card holder, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials on March 8.

He is facing possible deportation over his alleged support for Hamas, and released a statement from inside the detention facility where he is being held this week.

In a letter released by his attorneys on Tuesday, Khalil characterized his arrest as "indicative of anti-Palestinian racism." He also blamed Columbia's administration, including former university President Minouche Shafik, who was criticized for failing to adequately respond to allegations of antisemitic behavior from activists on campus before she ultimately stepped down.

"My unjust detention is indicative of the anti-Palestinian racism that both the Biden and Trump administrations have demonstrated over the past 16 months as the U.S. has continued to supply Israel with weapons to kill Palestinians and prevented international intervention," Khalil wrote. "For decades, anti-Palestinian racism has driven efforts to expand U.S. laws and practices that are used to violently repress Palestinians, Arab Americans, and other communities. That is precisely why I am being targeted."

