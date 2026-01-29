Expand / Collapse search
Airport News & Updates

Video shows airport bystander bodyslamming TSA breach suspect in split-second takedown

Mark Thomas tackled Fabian Leon within seconds after he pushed past agents at a TSA checkpoint

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Video shows bystander tackling man during Atlanta airport TSA breach Video

Video shows bystander tackling man during Atlanta airport TSA breach

Newly released footage reveals how close the suspect came before being stopped at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 30, 2025. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

Newly released surveillance footage has captured the tense moment a suspect breached a TSA checkpoint at an Atlanta airport last year, only to be swiftly tackled by a bystander and subdued within seconds.

Police released the footage through an open public records request, showing the incident unfolding on the morning of Oct. 30 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Fabian Leon, who was later charged with simple battery and avoiding security measures, the outlet said.

In the footage, Leon appears to rush through the airport before attempting to enter the TSA checkpoint.

'TRAGEDY AVERTED' AT ATLANTA AIRPORT AS POLICE ARREST MAN WITH AR-15 ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO 'SHOOT IT UP'

gif of bystander tackling man at airport

A bystander tackled a man who allegedly tried to breach security at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 30, 2025. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

As he approached the initial screening area, Leon appeared to aggressively push past an agent, knocking the officer to the ground and stumbling over him in the process.

A TSA officer then reacted and reportedly yelled "breach," prompting bystander Mark Thomas to turn around without hesitation.

Thomas then appeared to quickly lunge at Leon, swiftly grabbing and lifting him up before bodyslamming the suspect to the ground.

MAN RUSHED TO HOSPITAL IN APPARENT SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING AT ATLANTA AIRPORT

mugshot of man with long hair

Fabian Leon allegedly tried to push his way through airport security on Oct. 30, 2025.  (Fox 5 Atlanta)

"I saw him knock over the first dude and then a TSA agent tried to grab him, and once he was going to get past me, I was just like, okay, I'll just take over if I can," Thomas said, according to Fox 5.  

Immediately after the incident, the bystander recalled Leon acting oddly calm and "detached" from the situation, even appearing "soft-spoken" as he repeatedly told everyone he was okay and asked to be let up.

"He was very soft-spoken. He just kept saying, 'Oh, I'm okay, I'm okay, let me up, let me up, I'm okay'," Thomas said. "It's like, kind of clear, that he was sort of detached from the entire situation."

Police said Leon later told officers that he had consumed alcohol and taken drugs shortly before the incident, the outlet reported.

mugshot of man with long hair

Fabian Leon, 40, faces multiple charges including simple battery and avoiding security measures. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

AIRLINE PASSENGER ATTEMPTED TO OPEN PLANE DOOR IN MID-AIR, AUTHORITIES SAY

Authorities ultimately secured Leon by detaining him in a chair at the scene, according to the footage. 

During the scuffle, police said three of their officers were also assaulted.

authorities detain man onto chair at airport

Authorities detained suspect Fabian Leon after allegedly trying to breach security measures at an Atlanta airport on Oct. 30, 2025. (Fox 5 Atlanta)

While Thomas said he would step in again if needed, the airport could benefit from additional police presence.

"I think more police presence should have probably been there, it shouldn't have taken me to take him down," Thomas said, according to Fox 5. "I don't know how many checkpoints or people he got passed before that."

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
